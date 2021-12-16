Here's What Rockets' Jalen Green Tweeted
Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets sent out a tweet on Wednesday, and his post can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
The 19-year-old was the second overall pick in this past summer's NBA Draft.
Green is averaging 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18 games played this season.
However, he has missed the last ten games of the season with a hamstring injury.
The Rockets began their season 1-16 in the first 17 games, and went through a 15-game losing streak.
However, they roared back to win seven straight games after the long losing streak, and are 7-3 in their last ten games of the season and have a 9-19 record.
While they won't make the playoffs this season, they are a young team that is rebuilding.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.