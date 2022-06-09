Here's What Rudy Gobert Tweeted During The NBA Finals

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert sent out a tweet during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening.

The Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 116-100 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden.

During the game, Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert sent out a tweet.

Gobert's tweet: "What is the criteria for technical fouls? Serious question"

Gobert and the Jazz lost in the first-round of the playoffs in six games to the Dallas Mavericks.

As for the Celtics and Warriros, the series is now 2-1 in favor of Boston.

Game 4 will be played back at the TD Garden on Friday night where the Celtics can take a 3-1 lead, or the Warriors can tie up the series at 2-2 before heading back to California.

