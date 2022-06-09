Skip to main content

Rudy Gobert's Question During Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert sent out a tweet during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening.

The Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 116-100 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden. 

During the game, Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert sent out a tweet.  

Gobert's tweet: "What is the criteria for technical fouls? Serious question"

Gobert and the Jazz lost in the first-round of the playoffs in six games to the Dallas Mavericks. 

As for the Celtics and Warriros, the series is now 2-1 in favor of Boston. 

Game 4 will be played back at the TD Garden on Friday night where the Celtics can take a 3-1 lead, or the Warriors can tie up the series at 2-2 before heading back to California. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17449364_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Rudy Gobert Tweeted During The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18499134_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Clippers Star Sends Out Tweet During NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_18498926_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Al Horford Flagrant Foul On Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_10604464_168388303_lowres
News

Paul Pierce Tweets Viral Photo During Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18499089_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Scuffle In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_4916690_168388303_lowres
News

A Very Special Guest Is At Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18196623_168388303_lowres
News

Something Absurd Happened Before Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18165859_168388303_lowres-2
News

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup For Game 3

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18422623_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry And Others Walk Into The Arena Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago