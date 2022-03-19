Skip to main content
Here's What Seth Curry Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

Seth Curry spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center on Friday night, and Seth Curry exploded for 27 points on 9/14 shooting from the field.  

After the game, the former Duke star spoke to Michael Grady of the YES Network, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

The Nets improved to 37-34 in the 71 games that they have played, and they are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They had their four-game wining streak earlier in week by the Dallas Mavericks, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games overall. 

Curry came over to the Nets in the big trade last month from the Philadelphia 76ers. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

