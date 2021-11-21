Here's What Steph Curry Posted To Instagram On Friday

The Golden State Warriors are clearly the best team in the NBA to start the 2021-22 season.

They have a 14-2 record in their first 16 games, which is the best record in the entire league.

On Friday, two-time MVP Steph Curry posted photos to Instagram and the post can be seen embedded below from his account.

Curry did not play on Friday on due to a hip injury, but the Warriors were still able to knock the Pistons off in Detroit at the end of their road trip.

They have looked absolutely sensational, and the craziest part is that five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman have not appeared in a game yet this season.

If they can come back and play well, there is a legitimate case that the Warriors could win the NBA Championship.

Related stories on NBA basketball