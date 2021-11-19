Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Hip Injury In The Golden State Warriors Win Over The Brooklyn Nets
    Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Hip Injury In The Golden State Warriors Win Over The Brooklyn Nets

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, and after the game Curry spoke about the hip injury he suffered in the game against the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the week.
    The Golden State Warriors improved to 13-2 on the season when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio 104-89. 

    The Warriors have the best record in the NBA, and no other team even has more than 11 wins. 

    As for the Cavs, they fell to 9-9 on the season. 

    Steph Curry went off for 40 points on the night, but he had actually been questionable before the game with a hip injury he suffered against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. 

    After the win in Cleveland, Curry spoke about the injury. 

    "That charge really messed with me a little bit, so I'm just trying to deal with that a little bit, so will see how it feels when I wake up," Curry said when asked if he will play against the Pistons on Friday. 

    The full clip of Curry speaking about the injury can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Anthony Slater of The Athletic. 

