Skip to main content
Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Boston Crowd After Game 4

Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Boston Crowd After Game 4

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are now tied up at 2-2 with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Game 5 will be at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday night.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are now tied up at 2-2 with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Game 5 will be at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday night.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors tied up the NBA Finals series with the Boston Celtics at 2-2 on Friday night at the TD Garden.

Curry had 43 points and ten rebounds leading the Warriors past the Celtics in Game 4. 

After the game, the two-time league MVP was asked about the crowd. 

Game 5 of the series will be back in California at the Chase Center on Monday evening. 

The teams are each 1-1 at home in the Finals.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18514311_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Boston Crowd After Game 4

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_18513134_168388303_lowres-2
News

LOOK: Here's What Steph Curry Said As He Walked Into The Tunnel After Game 4

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17226047_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Could The Golden State Warriors Trade This All-Star?

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_18227922_168388303_lowres
News

This Video Of Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_15881917_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Boston Celtics Need To Trade For This Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18513767_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Honest Quote About The 4th Quarter Of Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_5031940_168388303_lowres
News

Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Steve Kerr

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Heartwarming Quote After Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18513025_168388303_lowres
News

Al Horford's Honest Quote After Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago