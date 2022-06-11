Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Boston Crowd After Game 4
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are now tied up at 2-2 with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Game 5 will be at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday night.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors tied up the NBA Finals series with the Boston Celtics at 2-2 on Friday night at the TD Garden.
Curry had 43 points and ten rebounds leading the Warriors past the Celtics in Game 4.
After the game, the two-time league MVP was asked about the crowd.
Game 5 of the series will be back in California at the Chase Center on Monday evening.
The teams are each 1-1 at home in the Finals.
This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have won three NBA Championships during that time span.
