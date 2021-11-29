Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Warriors Upcoming Matchup With The Suns
The Golden State Warriors picked up their NBA-best 18th win of the season on Sunday in Los Angeles when they defeated the Clippers 105-90 at Staples Center.
The win advanced the Warriors to 18-2 in their first 20 games, and Steph Curry had 33 points, six rebounds and five assists.
On Tuesday the Warriors go to Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns in a matchup of the two best teams in the NBA.
The Suns will go into the game with a 16-3 record.
After the Warriors defeated the Clippers, Curry was asked about the upcoming showdown between the two teams.
"It's early in the season we all know that," Curry said. "It's a good measuring stick against a team that's won what is it 16, 15 games? Whatever it is. Who was in the Finals last year, and they have confidence in who they are, they have an identity of how to win games, so it's gonna be a good test for us, and hopefully we're ready for it."
The full clip of Curry speaking after the game can be watched here.
