Here's What Steph Curry Said After Klay Thompson Played His First Game In Over 2 Years

Steph Curry spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. Klay Thompson played his first game in over two years.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 in San Francisco on Sunday night, and they improved to 30-9 on the season, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference. 

They had Klay Thompson return to action for the first time in over two years, and he scored 17 points in 20 minutes of playing time.  

After the game, Steph Curry, who scored 28 points, spoke to reporters about Thompson's return, and the clip of Curry speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.  

"I got goosebumps on the other side of the court just watching, big smiles and all that," Curry said. "He's earned, deserved and all that welcome back to the court moment and that was special." 

