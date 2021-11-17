Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Golden State Warriors Beat The Brooklyn Nets
    Publish date:

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Golden State Warriors Beat The Brooklyn Nets

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night, and have a 12-2 record, which is the best in the entire NBA.

    The Nets fell to 10-5 with the loss. 

    Curry had 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the game and he spoke to the NBA on TNT crew afterwards.

    "We're a good team," Curry said on TNT. "We're off to a great start, we're building our chemistry and our identity as a great defensive team that can also put the ball in the basket."

    After making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons (and winning three times), the Warriors have dealt with injuries and missed the postseason in each of the last two years. 

    "It's always motivation coming off the last two years that we've had," he said. "My injury two years ago, Klay being out for two years, us scrapping and clawing trying to get a playoff spot last year, so coming in healthy this year, we wanted to kind of set our own narrative and our own agenda and that's just playing Warrior basketball."

    The entire interview can be watched here. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17177644_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Warriors

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_16961616_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: Steph Curry Proved He's The Best Player In The World As The Warriors Blow Out The Nets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17177540_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15350518_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Steph Curry After The Nets Lost To The Warriors

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Klay Thompson Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17173191_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Bulls-Trail Blazers Game

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Host The Warriors

    7 hours ago