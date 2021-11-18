Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night, and have a 12-2 record, which is the best in the entire NBA.

The Nets fell to 10-5 with the loss, but advanced to 11-5 when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 on Wednesday night.

Curry had 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the game on Tuesday and he spoke to the NBA on TNT crew afterwards.

"We're a good team," Curry said on TNT. "We're off to a great start, we're building our chemistry and our identity as a great defensive team that can also put the ball in the basket."

After making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons (and winning three times), the Warriors have dealt with injuries and missed the postseason in each of the last two years.

"It's always motivation coming off the last two years that we've had," he said. "My injury two years ago, Klay being out for two years, us scrapping and clawing trying to get a playoff spot last year, so coming in healthy this year, we wanted to kind of set our own narrative and our own agenda and that's just playing Warrior basketball."

The entire interview can be watched here.

