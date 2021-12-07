Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Magic

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Here's What Steph Curry Said  After The Golden State Warriors Beat The Orlando Magic
    Publish date:

    Here's What Steph Curry Said  After The Golden State Warriors Beat The Orlando Magic

    On Monday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Orlando Magic.
    Author:

    On Monday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Orlando Magic.

    The Golden State Warriors picked up their 20th win of the season when they defeated the Orlando Magic 126-95 in San Francisco. 

    The 20-4 record of the Warriors is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best in the entire NBA. 

    As for the Magic, they fell to 5-20 on the season in their first 25 games.

    Steph Curry continued his hot start to the season scoring 31 points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out eight assists. 

    Curry made seven three-pointers on the evening, which now has him just 16 three-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen's record for most three-pointers. 

    "I know what the situation is," Curry said postgame to reporters. "Always just play the game, and I obviously know, closing in, but try to not let it creep into how you play just enjoy the journey to get there because it does mean a lot to me as I do get closer."

    The full clip of Curry speaking postgame can be watched here.      

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17309040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Magic

    just now
    USATSI_17218516_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kemba Walker Said About Being Pulled From The Knicks Rotation

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Incredible Buzzer Beater Steph Curry Had

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17122700_168388303_lowres
    News

    Huge News About The Availability Of Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Before They Play The Nuggets

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17308877_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17308483_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Paul And The Suns Knock Off The Spurs Without Devin Booker

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_11475348_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The Golden State Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Veteran Point Guard

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17295201_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pregame Shot Before The Warriors Played The Spurs Went Viral

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets' Kyrie Irving Posted A Photo To Instagram

    13 hours ago