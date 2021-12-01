Here's What Steph Curry Said After His Terrible Shooting Night

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors came into Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns with the best record in the NBA.

However, the Suns defeated the Warriors 104-96 to advance to 18-3 (they both now have the same record), and win their 17th game in a row.

Curry had an unusually poor shooting night. The two-time MVP had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists but shot just 4/21 from the field.

The shooting performance was the worst of his entire career when taking 20 or more shots (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).

After the game, the three-time champion spoke to reporters.

"Driving lanes were there, I settled a lot," Curry said postgame. "It was tough for shots, I know I can make em', but when you don't got it going you gotta figure something out. That makes the open ones that you do get a little tougher, because you just don't have a rhythm."

The full clip of Curry talking about his shooting can be seen in a tweet that is embedded above from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Related stories on NBA basketball