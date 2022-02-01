Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Rockets

The Golden State Warriors picked up their 38th win of the season on Monday night when they defeated the Houston Rockets 122-108 in Texas.

After the game, Steph Curry spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Warriors on NBCS.

Curry finished the game with 40 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference at 38-13 in the 51 games that they have played.

They have now won six games in a row, and are an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games.

The Phoenix Suns have a three-game lead over the Warriors for the top spot in the west.

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the west at 14-36.

Related stories on NBA basketball