Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Suns

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Phoenix Suns 118-96 on Friday night in California, and the Warriors advanced to 19-3, while the Suns fell to 19-4.

The loss for the Suns also ended their 18-game winning streak.

The two teams played earlier in the week on Tuesday when the Suns won in Arizona 104-96.

After the game on Friday, Curry spoke to ESPN's Malika Andrews and the clip can be seen embedded below from her Twitter account.

"Tuesday didn't go our way, we learned a lot in terms of how you beat a great team like that," Curry said postgame.

The two-time MVP and three-time champion had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in the game.

Over on the Suns side, they were led by Deandre Ayton's 23 points.

