Skip to main content
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

Steph Curry spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards.

Steph Curry spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Washington Wizards by a score of 126-112 on Monday evening in San Francisco, and after the game two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry spoke to reporters.  

Two clips of what Curry said postgame can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

This was Draymond Green's first time playing since January, so the big-three of Curry, Green and Klay Thompson were all back playing together again. 

The Warriors have now won four straight games even though they are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall. 

They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar29 seconds ago
USATSI_10133825_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bulls Star Reportedly Signing With Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar50 seconds ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Pelicans Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17862253_168388303_lowres
News

C.J. McCollum's Status For Suns-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Nikola Jokic

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Pelicans Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17893017_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Big Win

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17856661_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Magic Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago