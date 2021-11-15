Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Hornets

Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    The Golden State Warriors lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night 106-102 in North Carolina. 

    The loss dropped the Warriors to 11-2 on the season, and ended their seven-game winning streak. 

    However, their record is still the best in the entire NBA even after the loss to the Hornets. 

    After the game, Steph Curry spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

    "Offensively it was a tough night," Curry said postgame to reporters. "Obviously we didn't shoot the ball well from three." 

    Curry had 24 points, six rebounds and ten assists, but shot just 7-22 from the field and 3-13 from the three-point range. 

    Meanwhile, the Hornets improved to 8-7. 

