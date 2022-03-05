Skip to main content

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost to The Mavs

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening in Texas.

The Golden State Warriors lost their third straight game when they fell 122-113 to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Thursday night. 

After the game, three-time NBA Champion Steph Curry spoke to reporters, and two clips of what he said can be seen in the tweets embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.  

The Warriors lost to the Mavs on Sunday as well, and they are now just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

On the year, they have the second most wins in the NBA at 43-20 in 63 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference. 

However, the gap is getting bigger between them and the Phoenix Suns as the Suns now have a 7.5-game lead over the Warriors for the top seed in the conference. 

