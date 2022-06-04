Here's What Steph Curry Said Before Game 2

Steph Curry met with the media on Saturday, and the Golden State Warriros will host the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

On Saturday, superstar guard Steph Curry met with the media.

The Warriors lost their first home game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and they blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

The final score was 120-108, and the Warriors lost the fourth quarter by 24 points (40-16).

Therefore, the loss was quite shocking, and it was also an extremely impressive win for the Celtics.

This is the sixth time that the Warriors have been to the Finals in the last eight seasons, and they have also won three titles during that span.

Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green (the team's three best players) have been on the roster for all of those playoffs runs.

As for the Celtics, they are in Finals for the first time since the 2010 season.

Curry had 34 points in Game 1.

