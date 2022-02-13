Skip to main content
Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before Saturday's Game

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before Saturday's Game

Steph Curry sent out a tweet before the Golden State Warriors played the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Steph Curry sent out a tweet before the Golden State Warriors played the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night in San Francisco, and before the game two-time MVP Steph Curry sent out a tweet. 

The tweet from Curry can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Curry's tweet said: "Lock in! #dubnation"

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-15 record.  

Their win over the Lakers snaps a two-game losing streak after losing to the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks.   

Curry finished the night with 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists. 

The franchise has not been to the postseason in two years, but prior to the drought they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row (winning three titles). 

In four of those trips to the NBA Finals, they went up against LeBron James when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17225718_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before Saturday's Game

just now
USATSI_17437724_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Pacers

40 seconds ago
USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant Injury Update

43 minutes ago
USATSI_16018379_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Knicks Should Sign This Former All-Star Point Guard

44 minutes ago
USATSI_17284180_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Timberwolves-Pacers Game

46 minutes ago
USATSI_17530725_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost Their 11th Straight Game

52 minutes ago
USATSI_17481207_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After His Big Night

58 minutes ago
USATSI_15949152_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After Getting Traded

1 hour ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Brother Seth Getting Traded To The Nets

1 hour ago