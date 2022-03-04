Skip to main content

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before The Warriors Played The Mavs

Before the Golden State Warriors played the Dallas Mavericks in Texas, Steph Curry sent out a tweet.

The Golden State Warriors were in Texas playing the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening, and before the game Steph Curry sent out a tweet. 

The tweet can be seen embedded below from Curry's Twitter account.    

Curry and the Warriors lost the game by a score of 122-113, and the loss dropped them to 43-20 on the season in the 63 games that they have played. 

This is the second time the Warriors have lost to the Mavs this week as they lost at home on Sunday night to them.

In their last ten games, the Warriors are just 3-7, and they have now lost three games in a row. 

Currently, they are the second seed in the Western Conference, and 7.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.      

