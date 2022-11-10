Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Draymond Green On Thursday

Draymond Green has been one of the best all-around players for the Golden State Warriors for over a decade.

Yet, scoring has never been what he has been known for.

Currently, the former Michigan State star is averaging 9.1 points per contest (on 60% shooting from the field), which would be more points than he has averaged in each of the last four seasons.

Head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Green on Thursday's media availability.

Reporter: "Draymond's kinda been sneaking in a few buckets every now and then so far this season. Is that by design or opportunity? What do you see going on there?"

Kerr: "I just think Draymond's playing really well. He's playing with energy and with focus and without hesitation and so the shots there or the drives there he's taking it and he's looking to score. We've always played our best when Draymond is aggressive, so I want him to continue to play that way."

Green is also averaging 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Warriors started out 3-2 and then went on a five-game losing streak until they beat the Sacramento Kings on Monday night by a score of 116-113 at the Chase Center.

They are currently 4-7 in their first 11 games, which is surprising considering they are the defending NBA Champions (and have won four titles in the last eight seasons).

Steph Curry has been their one bright spot, as the two-time MVP is averaging 32.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest on 51.2% shooting from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range.