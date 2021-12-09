Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 21-4 in their first 25 games after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 104-94 on Wednesday evening.
The Trail Blazers did not have either of their two best players in All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and veteran shooting guard C.J. McCollum.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.
"It's been a long time," Kerr said of not playing Lillard or McCollum. "We've played Portland so many times over the years. Obviously being in the same conference, but also playing them in the playoffs, and so you just get used to seeing Dame and C.J. on the other side of the floor. So it was strange to play Portland without both those guys.
The full clip of Kerr speaking postgame can be watched here.
