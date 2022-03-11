Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors picked up their second straight win when they defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 113-102 in Colorado on Friday evening, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.

A clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors are now 45-22 on the season in the 67 games that they have played, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall, and recently fell from the second seed to the third seed.

They are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies in terms of their record, and they are 8.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

