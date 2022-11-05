Steve Kerr's Interesting Comment After The Warriors Lost To The Pelicans

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost by a score of 114-105 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The loss was the fifth in a row for the Warriors, and they have now fallen to 3-7 on the season.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins did not play in the game so it's not like they were at full strength, but the Warriors have not looked good to start the season.

Other players who typically don't play as much stepped up, such as Ty Jerome, who had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Jonathan Kuminga, who had 18 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Jordan Poole led the team with 20 points and nine assists.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

"I thought the guys competed, and it was a two-possession game with a minute left, so we had a chance but couldn't get it done," Kerr said. "Very happy with the effort and excited about getting home, and we've got a game Monday, and then we don't play again until Friday. So I think next week will be a great opportunity for us to get a lot of work in execution-wise at both ends and work on our rotations. We're gonna change up the rotations a little bit, and I've got an idea of what I'm gonna do, but the staff will talk about it in the next couple of a days and will solidify that. It should be a good week for us to get back on track."

The most interesting comment is that he has an idea of what he wants to do to change the rotation.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see who gets more playing time (and who gets less) over the next few games.

On Monday, the Warriors will play the Sacramento Kings, and on Friday, they will play the Cleveland Cavaliers (both games will be at home).