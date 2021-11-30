Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kevin Durant Before The Nets Play The Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New York Knicks at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, and before the game head coach Steve Nash spoke to the media.

Nash was asked about the big minutes that Kevin Durant has played in the last few games (he has played 37+ minutes in three straight games and 45 minutes in the previous game against the Phoenix Suns).

"It's not ideal to have him have such a burden but I don't know what options we have other than to play him less and lose more," Nash told reporters on Tuesday pregame.

The Nets come into the game with a 14-6 record, which is the best in the Eastern Conference, and Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

The Knicks come into the game with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games.

