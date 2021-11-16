Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Host The Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will play for the first time this season on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Before the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters and was asked about Kyrie Irving.

The clip of what he said can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"Kyrie, I stay in touch with Kyrie," Nash told reporters. "But we don't really talk about basketball. Just stay in touch and make sure everything's good with him."

The seven-time All-Star has yet to play in a game this season for the Nets.

Even without their superstar guard, they have a 10-4 record and after starting the season 1-2, are now 9-2 in their last 11 games.

The Warriors come into the game on Tuesday night with the best record in the NBA (11-2).

