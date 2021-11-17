Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Host The Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets lost at home to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night 117-99.

The loss dropped the Nets to 10-5 and improved the Warriors to 12-2.

Before the game, Steve Nash, spoke to reporters and was asked about Kyrie Irving.

The clip of what he said can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"Kyrie, I stay in touch with Kyrie," Nash told reporters. "But we don't really talk about basketball. Just stay in touch and make sure everything's good with him."

The seven-time All-Star has yet to play in a game this season for the Nets.

Even without their superstar guard, they have the third best record in the Eastern Conference and after starting the season 1-2, are now 9-3 in their last 12 games.

The Warriors record is the best in the entire NBA.

