Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Host The Warriors

    • November 17, 2021
    Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Lost To The Warriors
    Steve Nash spoke about Kyrie Irving before the Nets lost to the Golden State Warriors in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
    The Brooklyn Nets lost at home to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night 117-99. 

    The loss dropped the Nets to 10-5 and improved the Warriors to 12-2. 

    Before the game, Steve Nash, spoke to reporters and was asked about Kyrie Irving. 

    The clip of what he said can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

    "Kyrie, I stay in touch with Kyrie," Nash told reporters. "But we don't really talk about basketball. Just stay in touch and make sure everything's good with him."

    The seven-time All-Star has yet to play in a game this season for the Nets. 

    Even without their superstar guard, they have the third best record in the Eastern Conference and after starting the season 1-2, are now 9-3 in their last 12 games. 

    The Warriors record is the best in the entire NBA.

