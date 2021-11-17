Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Host The Warriors

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Played The Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets lost at home to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night 117-99.
The loss dropped the Nets to 10-5 and improved the Warriors to 12-2.
Before the game, Steve Nash, spoke to reporters and was asked about Kyrie Irving.
The clip of what he said can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
"Kyrie, I stay in touch with Kyrie," Nash told reporters. "But we don't really talk about basketball. Just stay in touch and make sure everything's good with him."
The seven-time All-Star has yet to play in a game this season for the Nets.
Even without their superstar guard, they have the third best record in the Eastern Conference and after starting the season 1-2, are now 9-3 in their last 12 games.
The Warriors record is the best in the entire NBA.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.