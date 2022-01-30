Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Nash Said About Not Challenging The Foul Call On Kyrie Irving

Steve Nash spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Golden State Warriors.

The Brooklyn Nets fell to 29-20 on the season with the 110-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Chase Center on Saturday night.  

The loss also dropped them to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are currently on a four-game losing streak. 

Late in the game, Kyrie Irving was called for a questionable foul, but head coach Steve Nash did not challenge the call (see clip below from Ballislife). 

After the game, Nash was asked about the decision and his answer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

Nash said he will get someone in trouble if he says what he saw. 

"A little bird said 'don't challenge'", Nash said. 

By not challenging the Nets were able to hold onto their final timeout. 

The Warriors advanced to 37-13 with the win. 

