Here's What Steve Nash Said About Not Challenging The Foul Call On Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets fell to 29-20 on the season with the 110-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Chase Center on Saturday night.
The loss also dropped them to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are currently on a four-game losing streak.
Late in the game, Kyrie Irving was called for a questionable foul, but head coach Steve Nash did not challenge the call (see clip below from Ballislife).
After the game, Nash was asked about the decision and his answer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
Nash said he will get someone in trouble if he says what he saw.
"A little bird said 'don't challenge'", Nash said.
By not challenging the Nets were able to hold onto their final timeout.
The Warriors advanced to 37-13 with the win.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.