Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Jazz

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Jazz

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Utah Jazz on Monday in New York at Barclays Center by a score of 114-106.  

Kevin Durant led the way with an impressive 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.  

After the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network. 

The Nets improved to 38-34 on the season in the 72 games that they have played so far, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are on a two-game winning streak, and have won six out of their last seven games. 

On Wednesday, they will face off with the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Jazz

By Ben Stinar10 seconds ago
USATSI_17608491_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Hawks-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17645794_168388303_lowres
News

Former Warriors And Bucks Player Signs With Magic

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_15423671_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Markelle Fultz's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17687437_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17768302_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago