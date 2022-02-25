Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Steve Nash spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets were in a massive slump before the All-Star break, and in their first game back they got crushed at home by the Boston Celtics. 

The final score was 129-106, and the Nets fell to 31-29 on the season in the 60 games that they have played. 

At one point this season they had been the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Currently, they are the eighth seed, and just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

After the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

The Nets will play their next game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Saturday night. 

