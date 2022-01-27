Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Nuggets
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center, and after the game head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters.
The Brooklyn Nets have been struggling as of late, and on Wednesday night they fell all the way to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They lost at home to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 124-118, and are now 29-19 on the season in 48 games.
In their last ten games, they are 4-6, and they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
After the loss to the Nuggets, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.
"The effort was there, the activity was there and I'm proud of them for that," Nash said to reporters. "And now it's up to us to chip away at the details."
