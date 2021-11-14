Here's What Suns' Chris Paul Tweeted On Saturday

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet on Saturday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Suns are 8-3 on the season after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 119-94 on Friday night.

Last season, was Paul's first season with the Suns after playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder the year before.

He had led the Thunder to the playoffs in 2019-20 after being traded there from the Houston Rockets.

Going to the Suns was a chance for him to play with All-Star Devin Booker in the backcourt, and so far it has been a perfect pairing.

The Suns made the playoffs last season for the first time in Booker's career, and they also made the NBA Finals, which was the first time that the future Hall of Famer Paul had made it that far in the postseason.

