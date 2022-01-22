Here's What The Owner Of The Brooklyn Nets Tweeted After They Beat The San Antonio Spurs

Skip to main content
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the San Antonio Spurs 117-102 in Texas on Friday night, and after the game Joe Tsai sent out a tweet. 

The post from Tsai (who owns the Nets) can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Tsai quote tweeted a tweet from NBA TV with highlights of James Harden from the win, and they also posted his impressive stat line on the evening.   

Tsai's quote tweet said: "The best is yet to come"  

With the win, the Nets retook the first seed in the Eastern Conference from the Chicago Bulls, and now have a half-game lead over the Bulls and the Miami Heat. 

The Nets are 29-16 in 45 games played on the season.  

Harden finished the game with 37 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists, giving him a triple-double.  

