Skip to main content
Here's What The Owner Of The Nets Tweeted After They Beat The 76ers

Here's What The Owner Of The Nets Tweeted After They Beat The 76ers

Joe Tsai, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, sent out a tweet after they beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joe Tsai, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, sent out a tweet after they beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 on Thursday evening, and after the game Joe Tsai (the owner of the Nets) sent out a tweet.   

The post from Tsai can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.   

The Nets advanced to 34-33 in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They have now won two games in a row (they beat the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Tuesday), and are now 21-15 in the 36 games that they have played on the road this season.  

This was the first time that the two teams have played each other since the blockbuster trade last month. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17868448_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Owner Of The Nets Tweeted After They Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_17868792_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Crossover In Nets-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar55 seconds ago
USATSI_17005471_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17868798_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's Incredible Layup On Joel Embiid

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Wild Video Of Ben Simmons Getting On Team's Bus Outside Of Hotel In Philadelphia

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17701826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

A New York Knicks Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_4374843_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Working Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16202637_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago