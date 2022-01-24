Skip to main content
Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Clippers

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Clippers

The New York Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon, and after the game Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters.

The New York Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon, and after the game Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters.

The New York Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday afternoon in New York City to end their three-game losing streak.  

They are now 23-24 on the season in 47 games, and they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and two clips of him speaking can be seen in the tweets embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos. 

"Julius was terrific," Thibodeau said of Julius Randle who scored 24 points. "Not looking backwards, just looking ahead. Think about the next play, think about we have to do, just be aggressive, attack the rim and then go from there."

The Clippers fell to 23-25 in 48 games with the loss, and they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Suns Game

just now
USATSI_17063592_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Cam Reddish Said About Tom Thibodeau

17 seconds ago
USATSI_17537267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pacers-Pelicans Game

33 seconds ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Clippers

43 seconds ago
USATSI_17470565_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

54 seconds ago
USATSI_17554928_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry

1 minute ago
USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted During The Rams-Bucs Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17553054_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said After The Knicks Beat The Clippers

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17263814_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Jazz-Suns Game

16 minutes ago