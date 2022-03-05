Skip to main content
Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Suns

The New York Knicks lost to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Friday night, and after the game head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters.

The New York Knicks lost to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Friday night by a score of 115-114.    

The loss dropped the Knicks to 25-38 in the 63 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.   

They are just 1-9 in their last ten games overall, and have lost seven straight games. 

After the loss, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.  

The Knicks went 41-31 last season, which gave them the fourth seed in the east. 

However, they are in serious jeopardy of missing out on the playoffs this year. 

