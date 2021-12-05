Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nuggets

Publish date:
Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The New York Knicks Lost To The Denver Nuggets
Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media after the New York Knicks lost to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.
The New York Knicks began the 2021-22 NBA season with a 5-1 record in their first six games.
However, they have cooled off since the hot start and now have an 11-12 record after going 6-11 in their last 17 games.
On Saturday, their latest loss came at the hands of the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden by a score of 113-99.
After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media.
"When we're playing the way we're playing right now at home that's the disappointing part," Thibodeau said postgame.
The Knicks are 6-4 on the road, but just 5-8 when playing in Manhattan.
Last season Thibodeau was the NBA's Coach of The Year, and the Knicks made the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 season when they had Carmelo Anthony.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.