Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nuggets

The New York Knicks began the 2021-22 NBA season with a 5-1 record in their first six games.

However, they have cooled off since the hot start and now have an 11-12 record after going 6-11 in their last 17 games.

On Saturday, their latest loss came at the hands of the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden by a score of 113-99.

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media.

"When we're playing the way we're playing right now at home that's the disappointing part," Thibodeau said postgame.

The Knicks are 6-4 on the road, but just 5-8 when playing in Manhattan.

Last season Thibodeau was the NBA's Coach of The Year, and the Knicks made the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 season when they had Carmelo Anthony.

