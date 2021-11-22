Here's What Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Tweeted About The Las Vegas Raiders
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 on Saturday night to advance to 9-8 on the season in their first 17 games.
Lillard went off for 39 points and seven assists in the game.
On Sunday, the Oakland native sent out a tweet about the Raiders and his tweet can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Lillard's tweet said: "I think I'm done watching the Raiders this season."
The Raiders got crushed by the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13 on Sunday to fall to 5-5 on the season.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are coming off two seasons in a row where they have lost in the first round of the playoffs.
They made the Western Conference Finals (but got swept by the Golden State Warriors) in 2019.
However, they have been on a downtrend since then.
More on the Las Vegas Raiders can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.