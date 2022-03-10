Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Knicks Win Over The Mavericks

The New York Knicks are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA, and have now won three-games in a row (all on the road).

Their latest win came over the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Wednesday night when they beat the Mavs by a score of 107-77.

The huge win comes on the heels of their last two wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

They are now 28-38 on the season in the 66 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed in the conference, which is the final play-in tournament spot.

Here are some tweets embedded below about Wednesday's game.



