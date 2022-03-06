Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Nets-Celtics Game

Skip to main content
The Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 126-120 on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts to improve to 39-27 on the season.    

As for the Nets, they dropped to 32-33 in the 65 games that they have played, which puts them under .500 on the season.   

The Nets had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference at one point this season, but they went on an 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break.  

The loss to the Celtics made them fall from the eighth seed to the ninth seed. 

They have also dealt with players in and out of the lineup such as Kyrie Irving not being able to play in home games, and Ben Simmons yet to make his debut for the team.  

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 54 points, while Kevin Durant had 37 points for the Nets.  

Some of what people on Twitter are saying about the game can be seen in the tweets embedded below. 

