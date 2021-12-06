Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Here's What Warriors' Draymond Green Tweeted About The Detroit Lions
    Publish date:

    Here's What Warriors' Draymond Green Tweeted About The Detroit Lions

    Draymond Green sent out a tweet after the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season.
    Author:

    Draymond Green sent out a tweet after the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season.

    Draymond Green sent out a tweet about the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings on the last play of the game to win for the first time this season. 

    Green went to Michigan State, and is from Saginaw, Michigan.   

    As for the Golden State Warriors, they are off to a sensational start to the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they have a 19-4 record in their first 23 games, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the entire NBA. 

    The two teams squared off twice last week, and each team won when they were the home team. 

    The Warriors will host the Orlando Magic in San Francisco on Monday evening. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17269930_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Hawks-Timberwolves Game

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_17294700_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Lost To The Bulls

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_17294678_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Milwaukee Bucks Signed This NBA Veteran

    52 minutes ago
    USATSI_17292736_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Knicks And Nets

    53 minutes ago
    USATSI_16376754_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

    53 minutes ago
    USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Bulls

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_16202661_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_17286863_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Spurs-Suns Game

    55 minutes ago