Here's What Steph Curry Said About Klay Thompson After The Warriors Beat The Kings

Here's What Steph Curry Said About Klay Thompson
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 126-114 on Thursday night in San Francisco, and after the game Steph Curry was asked about Klay Thompson.
Thompson nailed seven three-pointers on nine attempts, which is good for over 77%, and after the game Curry had high praise for his teammate.
The clip of Curry speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors have now won eight games in a row, and are 9-1 in their last ten games of the season.
They are 40-13 in the 53 games that they have played, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.
The Phoenix Suns have a two-game lead over the Warriors for the top spot in the conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.