Skip to main content
Here's What Steph Curry Said After His Buzzer Beater To Beat The Rockets

Here's What Steph Curry Said After His Buzzer Beater To Beat The Rockets

The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets on a buzzer beater from Steph Curry, and after the game Curry spoke to the media.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets on a buzzer beater from Steph Curry, and after the game Curry spoke to the media.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets on a buzzer beater from Steph Curry on Friday night in San Francisco. 

The final score was 105-103 in favor of the Warriors, and the clip of the final play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

According to ESPN's Stats & Info (see tweet below), that was the first buzzer beater of his entire career.  

After the game, the two-time MVP spoke to the media, and a clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

"It's good to know what that feels like, finally," Curry said.

The Warriors advanced to 33-13 with the win, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17544781_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After His Buzzer Beater

36 seconds ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Magic Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_15055868_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Thunder

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17459206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge News About The Availability Of Cam Reddish

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Updated Injury Status For Kings-Bucks Game

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17532226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Bulls Have Announced A Huge Injury Update On Alex Caruso

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17485726_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Official Status For Thunder-Cavs Game

19 minutes ago
USATSI_16376287_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Kings-Bucks Game

20 minutes ago
USATSI_17459194_168388303_lowres
News

Kings Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

1 hour ago