Here's What Steph Curry Said After His Buzzer Beater To Beat The Rockets
The Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets on a buzzer beater from Steph Curry, and after the game Curry spoke to the media.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets on a buzzer beater from Steph Curry on Friday night in San Francisco.
The final score was 105-103 in favor of the Warriors, and the clip of the final play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
According to ESPN's Stats & Info (see tweet below), that was the first buzzer beater of his entire career.
After the game, the two-time MVP spoke to the media, and a clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
"It's good to know what that feels like, finally," Curry said.
The Warriors advanced to 33-13 with the win, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.