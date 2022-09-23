Skip to main content
Here's Where ESPN Ranked Devin Booker In Their Top-100 Players

ESPN ranked Devin Booker as the tenth best player in the NBA for the 2022-23 NBA season. The former Kentucky Men's Basketball star was the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Devin Booker is one of the most famous NBA stars in the league, and he is coming off making the NBA All-Star Game three consecutive seasons.

In 2021, the Suns made it to the NBA Finals; this past season, they had the best regular season record in the league.

Unfortunately, they fell short in the NBA Playoffs.

They seemed destined to face off with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, but they lost in Game 7 of the second round to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (on their home floor in Arizona).

Booker averaged 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 68 regular season games.

Recently, ESPN released their top-100 players for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season, ranking Booker tenth. 

Ranking the best NBA players is always challenging because there is no correct answer.  

However, it is more important than other sports because an individual player can do much more for a team's chances of winning.   

Booker being tenth seems about right; there is the case that several other players are better.

However, he is a top-20 player, so wherever he falls in that range is fair. 

This past season, he became an even more efficient high-volume scorer from the three-point range.

In 2021, he shot 34% from three on 5.5 attempts per game; this past season, he improved to 38.3% on 7.0 attempts per game.

That is a significant jump, considering he also took more shots from deep.

The Suns will be a contender again next season, and Booker will likely make his fourth All-Star Game. 

