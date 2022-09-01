Here's Who The Cleveland Cavaliers Traded To Get Donovan Mitchell

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a bombshell when he sent out the tweet that let the world know Donovan Mitchell had been traded.

According to Wojnarowski, the three-time NBA All-Star is headed from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell was the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and had spent his entire five-year career playing in Utah.

Wojnarowski also reported the very large haul that the Cavs had to give up to get Mitchell from the Jazz.

Wojnarowski: "Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. Sexton has agreed to a sign-and-trade deal to join Utah, sources said."

Sexton was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he only played in 11 games this past season.

However, in 2021, the former Alabama star averaged a very impressive 24.3 points per game at just 22-years-old.

In addition to Sexton and the draft-picks, the Jazz are also getting former Arizona star Lauri Markkanen.

He was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and is still just 25-years-old.

Over his five seasons in the NBA, he has averaged at least 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game every year.

He is also 7'0" and a solid three-point shooter with a 36.4% mark for his career.

The Jazz are getting young players to rebuild around, and they now have so many draft picks that they could easily trade for another All-Star one day.

Woj: "Cleveland is sending its three unprotected picks to Utah in 2025, 2027 and 2029 and picks swaps in 2026 and 2028, sources tell ESPN. Along with the Rudy Gobert trade with Minnesota, Utah has gathered 13 unprotected or lightly protected picks through 2029."

Mitchell is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, and averaged 25.9 points per game last season.

He helped the Jazz make the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons that he has been in the NBA, so he is going to be a huge addition to a Cavs team that already went 44-38 last season.