Klay Thompson Was Asked What The Warriors Need At The Trade Deadline And His Answer Was Hilarious

Hilarious Answer From Klay Thompson About What The Warriors Need To Trade For

After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings, Klay Thompson was asked if the Warriors need anything at the trade deadline.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 126-114 on Thursday evening in San Francisco, California. 

After the game, Klay Thompson was asked if the Warriors need anything at the NBA Trading Deadline (February 10), and his answer was hilarious. 

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.  

Reporter: "Would you like to see the Warriors do anything at the trade deadline? Is there anything that you guys need? Do you need a big man?"      

Thompson: "Maybe a new washing machine."   

The Warriors are 40-13 on the season in the 53 games that they've played, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.  

They have won eight games in a row, and are 9-1 in their last ten games. 

