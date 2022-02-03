Watch Hilarious Clip Of James Harden Not Playing Defense In Nets-Kings Game
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Sacramento Kings 112-101 in California on Wednesday evening.
The loss dropped them to 29-22 on the season, and they are now just 3-7 in their last ten games and on a six-game losing streak.
Harden had four points, seven rebounds and 12 assists in the game.
Twitter user Lucas Kaplan shared a video of Harden playing little to no defense at points during the game, and the clip can be seen embedded below.
The Nets are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and at one point this season had been at the top of the conference.
They lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, but have high expectations with a roster of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden.
However, Durant is currently out due to an injury, and Irving is only eligible to play in road games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.