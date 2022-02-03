Skip to main content
Watch Hilarious Clip Of James Harden Not Playing Defense In Nets-Kings Game

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Sacramento Kings in California on Wednesday night. Harden is in his second season with the Nets after being traded from the Houston Rockets last season.

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Sacramento Kings 112-101 in California on Wednesday evening. 

The loss dropped them to 29-22 on the season, and they are now just 3-7 in their last ten games and on a six-game losing streak. 

Harden had four points, seven rebounds and 12 assists in the game.  

Twitter user Lucas Kaplan shared a video of Harden playing little to no defense at points during the game, and the clip can be seen embedded below.  

The Nets are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and at one point this season had been at the top of the conference. 

They lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, but have high expectations with a roster of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden.  

However, Durant is currently out due to an injury, and Irving is only eligible to play in road games. 

