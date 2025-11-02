History Suggests Hawks Can Remain Competitive With Trae Young Injury
Trae Young’s injury update isn’t the worst-case scenario for the Atlanta Hawks, but it’s still a massive hit.
The official diagnosis on Saturday is a sprained MCL after MRIs confirmed it. As a result, Young is expected to miss roughly a month’s worth of action at a minimum.
via @ShamsCharania: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sustained a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, sources tell ESPN. Young underwent an MRI on Friday and multiple doctor reviews that showed he dodged major structural damage in the knee.
Based on reports, it could’ve been a lot worse for the star guard, but his absence will place the Hawks in a tough spot for a long period of time.
With a four-week evaluation timeline in place, Young is set to miss at least 14 games for the Hawks. Just because he’s getting evaluated again in four weeks, doesn’t mean he’ll be back right away.
The earliest Young could return would be against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 30. For now, that target date seems like a slim chance of happening. Not only would Young have to get cleared, but there would have to be a ramp-up process before he gets back out on the court.
Since Young joined the Hawks, he’s missed 67 games for the franchise. All-time, the Hawks have a record of 32-35 in his absence. He missed just six games last season, and the Hawks achieved a 4-2 record in his absence.
During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Young missed 23 games in a row, which marked the most consecutive games he was out during a single season. That year, the Hawks were 14-14 without him. After a strong offseason of roster-building, the Hawks are believed to be in a good position to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. However, without Young, the Hawks will remain a major question mark.
In the first five games of the season, Young produced 17.8 points per game while shooting 37 percent from the field. He was also dishing out 7.8 assists per game. Young’s numbers were down compared to last year, after he produced 24.2 points per game, and led the NBA in assists per game with 11.6.
Through their first six games, the Hawks are 3-3. They’ll face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
