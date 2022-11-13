Hornets And Heat's Starting Lineups

On Saturday night, the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida, and both teams have announced their starting lineups for the game.

The Hornets will have All-Star LaMelo Ball in action for the first time this season (he missed the first 13 games due to an ankle injury).

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Ball, Rozier, Oubre, Washington, Plumlee on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Saturday."

They have not done well without their best player in the lineup.

After starting out the season a respectable 3-3 in their first six games, they have gone into a big slump.

Currently, they are 3-10 in their first 13 games and in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

The team is already a mediocre roster, to begin with, and Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest last season.

One of the things that makes him so great is his ability to make his teammates better.

With the former third-overall pick on the floor, everyone on has their game elevated.

Meanwhile, the Heat have not been good to start the season either, which is more surprising.

They were the first seed in the Eastern Conference in 2022 (and made the Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons) but have started out this season with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games.

On Thursday night, they beat the Hornets in overtime by a score of 117-112.

Jimmy Butler exploded for 35 points, ten rebounds and eight assists.